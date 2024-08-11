Arshad Nadeem returns to hero's welcome in hometown Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – National hero Arshad Nadeem on Sunday reached his home after more than 12-hour journey from Lahore his hometown of Mian Channu.

Arshad's mother, sisters and relatives received him with open arms when he reached home. His mother told media that she was grateful to Allah for the success He bestowed on her son. She thanked the countrymen who prayed for her son.

Streets in the area were over crowded to have a glimpse of the hero.

Earlier, Arshad arrived in a convoy to his hometown. His friends and family, along with a large crowd of locals, greeted him at the Mian Channu bypass with flower petals and cheers.

Upon arriving in his hometown, Nadeem was adorned with floral garlands, and celebrations included drum performances, fireworks, and the distribution of sweets. Welcome banners with his name were displayed at the city's entrance.

The crowd cheered with slogans of "Arshad Nadeem Zindabad" (Long Live Arshad Nadeem) as they celebrated his return.

Talking informally to the media, Arshad thanked the people and the government for the rousing welcome accorded to him. He vowed that he would worker hard and with more enthusiasm to win Olympic 2028.

He called Indian rival Neeraj Chopra a friend and a brother.

Earlier, he returned to Pakistan to a hero's welcome on Sunday night aboard a Turkish flight at 1:25 pm. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Shaza Fatima, PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashood, Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and other personalities accorded him a warm welcome at the airport.

Arshad was received by his father at the VIP lounge of the airport. An emotional father embraced his son and kissed his forehead. His eyes were full of tears of joy on the success of his son.

As his plane touched down the runway, the premises of the Lahore Airport resonated with slogans ‘long live Pakistan, long live Arshad Nadeem’ by the excited and jubilant crowd present there for long hours to have a glimpse of their hero who won their country Gold Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 after 40 years in the history of Pakistan.