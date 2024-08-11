Arshad Nadeem receives hero's welcome in his hometown Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – National hero Arshad Nadeem, has arrived in his hometown of Mian Channu, where he was given a warm and enthusiastic reception.

Arshad Nadeem arrived in a convoy to his hometown. His friends and family, along with a large crowd of locals, greeted him at the Mian Channu bypass with flower petals and cheers.

Upon arriving in his hometown, Nadeem was adorned with floral garlands, and celebrations included drum performances, fireworks, and the distribution of sweets.

Welcome banners with Nadeem's name were displayed at the city's entrance.

The crowd cheered with slogans of "Arshad Nadeem Zindabad" (Long Live Arshad Nadeem) as they celebrated his return.