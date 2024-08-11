Nationwide preparations in full swing for Independence Day celebrations

Markets decorated for the festivities were bustling with activity.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Preparations for Independence Day celebrations were in full swing across the country.

Stalls were featuring large flags, flag bunting, green and white attire, and decorative items. Stalls were also offering various items for children, including masks, badges, wristbands, ponytails, key chains, bangles, and caps.

The public was eager to celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm, leading patriotic citizens to engage in preparations.

A trend showed that some people were purchasing flags for their vehicles, while others were decorating their motorbikes. Many were buying national flags to adorn their homes, while others were shopping for small flags and badges.

Additionally, there was an increased demand for green and white bangles for women and girls.

Shopkeepers reported that the buying spree was driven by children’s requests, with even young ones actively participating in purchasing items relevant to Independence Day.

Vendors noted that prices for these items were significantly higher this year compared to last year.