Contributions of minorities to nation's development are unforgettable: ISPR

On the Minority Day, the Armed Forces extended their congratulations to the minority communities

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has emphasised the indispensable role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

On the occasion of Natoinal Minorities Day, the armed forces acknowledged the contribution of minority community.

Service Chiefs also conveyed their greetings to Pakistan's minorities.

ISPR stated that the contributions of minority communities to the nation's development and prosperity were unforgettable and that they were an essential and integral part of society.

The statement further highlighted that the rights and freedoms of minorities were sacred and fully in accordance with the Constitution and Islam.

The National Minorities Day is being observed in Pakistan since 2009 when the government of Pakistan designated August 11 as minorities’ day with the aim of recognising their contributions and dedications towards the nation's progress. A range of activities are organised nationwide by different religious minority communities to mark this day.

The coincides with Quaid-e-Azam’s address in 1947 when he addressed the Constituent Assembly and declared freedom of beliefs and religious practices in Pakistan and equal rights for all citizens.