Historic welcome becomes trending topic on social media

Netizens share their views, buzzing it with national anthem, songs, pictures, and posts

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The iconic victory of Arshad Nadeem at Paris 2024 Olympics is widely discussed, making the topic trending on all platforms of social media.

Those who could go to the airport, they went, and those who could not, they shared their views taking to social media, buzzing it with national anthem, songs, pictures, and posts.

Everyone was happy to have news that Pakistan won gold medal at Paris Olympics after 40 years, everyone wanted to see the man who made it possible even after a long time; how they could see the man without going to the Lahore airport or gluing to their TV screens. They did this for their hero Arshad Nadeem.

Most of the netizens played in background of their posts popular English song ‘Stand Up For The Champions’ from the album Football World Cup 2006, sung by British band Right Said Fred from their album Stand Up in 2002.

Let’s have a glance at their posts they exchanged on their Instagram story. One comments, “Frankly speaking, I did not know about javelin throw before this.

“Arshad Nadeem is the man who in real sense introduced this game to us. So, I hope with the time we will have more heroes like Arshad Nadeem in this games in future.”

One said, “We have scanty resources. Corruption is rife everywhere. Whatever is allocated for games is eaten up in corruption.

“I salute my hero who won the title on self-help basis. It was his passion and laborious hard work who made something possible out of nothingness.”

Netizens in some posts seemed annoyed to see a team of ministers at airport.

What is their contribution to his win? I don’t know why media is them a lot of coverage, a social media user said on his Instagram post.

A social media user said, “Let the game be away from politics.

What does it mean a lot of ministers over there? Where they had been when javelin game needs them for promotion.”

UMRAH SOJOURN

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan has announced that Arshad Nadeem and his family will to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on the federation’s expenditure.