Fazl hits out at Shehbaz for failing to improve economy

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 21:53:37 PKT

MARDAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to put the country on the right track.

Addressing a farmers’ convention in Mardan, he said that economy cannot be improved amid the poor law and order situation.

“The enemy forces got active when China started investing in Pakistan,” said the JUI-F chief.

He added that China really wanted to invest in the agriculture sector.

Fazl was of the view that Shehbaz Sharif failed to improve the economy despite making tall claims.

Earlier, Maulana Fazl had rejected the results of the Feb 8 general elections and said that a drama was staged in the polls to fill the assemblies with those who were fighting for power.