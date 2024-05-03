Fazl demands fresh elections to ensure respect of people's mandate

Pakistan Pakistan Fazl demands fresh elections to ensure respect of people's mandate

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the results of February 8, 2024 general elections.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 04:03:31 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people’s mandate is respected, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a large public meeting in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the results of February 8, 2024 general elections and said that a drama was staged in the polls to fill the assemblies with those who were fighting for power.

He said that some institution thought that the JUI-F will get tired and would not be able to protest against election rigging. He said that our struggle is not for one day and one month, adding that their heirs will continue the struggle.

The JUI-F chief said the assemblies formed after Feb 8 elections are fake and added that said that assemblies were ‘sold’. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold.

He said that those people sitting at the helm have made Pakistan a slave of America and added that Pakistan is self-sufficient of competent people and natural resources.

Fazlur Rehman said that democracy has been eliminated from the country. He said that we are loyal to Pakistan and JUI-F is fighting for people's rights and the country’s sovereignty, and not for power.

