Pakistan Pakistan Rain emergency declared in twin cities as monsoon's downpour strikes

Rain in Lahore and Karachi also break spell of heat and sultry weather conditions

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 14:53:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A heavy spell of rain in the twin cities has caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.

Also, downpour left many low-lying areas at a severe risk of coming under water and electricity was disrupted in many residential and commercial areas which increased the problems for citizens of both cities.

To respond effectively, the administration has declared a rain emergency to create an ease of traffic flow by clearing the waterlogged roads.

In Nala Lai’s Katarian, water has reached upto 10 feet while in a few Gawalmandi areas, it is virtually at eight feet.

According to the Meteorological Department, in Syedpur, Golra and Bokrha, the rain was recorded in 65mm, 51mm and 110mm.

Also, one house was destroyed due to severe rain in Rawalpindi’s Fauji Colony. No life was hurt in the incident as the members of the family were not in the house.

LAHORE



Meanwhile, Lahore’s weather also turned pleasant as rain was registered in many parts of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, Chauburji, Sanda, Islampura and Shamnagar.

Also, sporadic rain in Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Jail Road and the surrounding areas also got a pleasant change in the weather.

Meanwhile, more rain has been predicted in some districts of Punjab including Lahore in the next 24 hours.

KARACHI

Also, rain in some areas of the city added to the pleasantness of the weather.

Many areas including Karsaaz, University Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan Jamal and Saddar experienced drizzle.

An intermittent pattern of rain has been predicted in the next 24 hours.

