Political stability not possible without Imran Khan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI founder Imran Khan was a political reality and political stability in the country was not possible without him.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Qureshi mentioned that he had been involved in politics for 40 years, and no cases were registered against him in the past 39 years, but now, within just one year, dozens of cases had been filed against him.

He condemned the actions taken against Nawab Akbar Bugti, describing them as oppression.

He stressed that Akbar Bugti was not anti-Pakistan and called for an end to labelling each other as traitors. He reiterated that labelling others as traitor was a practice that had persisted for 75 years.

Qureshi praised Mahmood Achakzai as a person with democratic thinking, asserting that a person with democratic and constitutional views could not be labelled a traitor.

He emphasised that the path to peace in Balochistan lied through negotiations.

The former foreign minister also extended his congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.