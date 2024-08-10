No deal is being made with anyone: Omar Ayub

He criticises the PML-N and PPP for creating rift between the public and the military

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said on Saturday that 2024 was an election year, and there was no deal being made with anyone.

Speaking to the media during his appearance in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Ayub said politicians should engage in politics according to the constitution. According to Article 7 of the constitution, he said, the state was considered Majlis-e-Shura (consultative entity).

He criticised the PML-N and PPP for creating a rift between the public and the military.

He emphasised that the Election Commission should remain independent.

He added that this year was crucial for elections, and only a strong prime minister could steer the country out of this turmoil.

“The current 'Form 47 government' cannot achieve anything,” he said.

Omar Ayub also pointed out that the price of electricity had increased by Rs2.5 per unit, questioning how individuals with salaries of Rs20,000 to 25,000 could manage to pay the electricity bills.