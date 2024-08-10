2024 is an election year, no deal is being made with anyone: Omar Ayub

Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 11:59:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader of the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has stated that 2024 is an election year, and there is no deal being made with anyone.

Speaking to the media during his appearance at the Anti-Terrorism Court, Omar Ayub said that politicians should engage in politics according to the constitution, and according to Article 7 of the constitution, the state was the Majlis-e-Shura.

He criticized that the PML-N and PPP were creating a rift between the public and the military.

He emphasized that the Election Commission should remain independent.

He added that this year was crucial for elections, and only a strong prime minister could steer the country out of this turmoil.

“The current "Form 47 government" cannot achieve anything,” he said

Omar Ayub also pointed out that the price of electricity had increased by 2.5 rupees per unit, questioning how individuals with salaries of 20,000 or 25,000 rupees could manage to pay the electricity bills.