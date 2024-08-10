Youth Day to honour Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem's victory on Aug 12

The government will also unveil the National Youth Policy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Aug 12 will be celebrated as World Youth Day with zeal and zest.

The decision has been made following the epoch-making performance of Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sources said Rana Mashhood, the head of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, had been tasked to ensure the arrangements for the ceremony.

They said the government would also unveil the National Youth Policy in connection with this marvellous victory.

Pakistani hero - Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem - is expected to grace this momentous ceremony.

Arrangements will also be made for job hunting stalls of both local and foreign investor companies.

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem not only etched his name as a gold medal winner but also reshaped history with a throw of 92.97 meters, which is a new Olympic record.

This is the first time a Pakistani has won the Olympic gold medal as an individual.