Flour prices reduced across Punjab following CM's instructions

Bilal Yasin stated that the price of a 20 kilogram flour bag in Lahore has been reduced by 70 rupees

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The prices of flour have been further reduced on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has announced that a notification has been issued regarding the reduction in the prices of 10 and 20-kilogram flour bags across the province.

Bilal Yasin stated that in Lahore, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 70 rupees. Consequently, the new price for a 20-kilogram flour bag in Lahore will be 1730 rupees.

He mentioned that in Sheikhupura, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 100 rupees, making it 1640 rupees. In Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, and Narowal, the price has been reduced by 80 rupees, while in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Attock, it has been reduced by 60 rupees.

Bilal Yasin also noted that in Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Nankana, and Okara, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 50 rupees. In Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rahim Yar Khan, the price has been reduced by 40 rupees.

In Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Wazirabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, the price of flour has been reduced by 30 rupees. In Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Mianwali, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 20 rupees.