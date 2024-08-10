PMD predicts more rain in most parts of country

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thundershower with isolated heavy falls for Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, south and central Punjab, northeast and south Baluchistan and southeast and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels and likely to penetrate in central parts from Saturday.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. The PMD has warned that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak and Kashmir till August 11.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar.

Landslides may cause road closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in North Balochistan, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southeast Sindh. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 46 degrees Celsius.

