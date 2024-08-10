PM lauds army officers, jawans for operation against terrorists

Published On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 05:02:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded Pakistan army officers and jawans for operation of security forces against the terrorists in Tirah Valley, district Khyber and for eliminating four Khwarij terrorists.

In a statement, he said the officers and jawans of Pakistan army were eliminating the terrorists of Khwarij fitna from the Pakistani soil.

He paid tribute to Hawaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Altaf Khan for embracing martyrdom in the operation against the terrorists. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and for patience for the bereaved families.

He said war against terrorism would continue till it completely eradication from the country.

The whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan against terrorism, he stressed.

The officers and jawans of armed forces of Pakistan always gave preference to performance of duty over their lives, he said adding the whole Pakistani nation was proud of its martyrs and their families.

