PML-N to hold workers convention in Lahore today

Senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the convention.

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 05:00:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold workers convention in Lahore today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the workers convention, arranged by PML-N workers, is scheduled to be held at Alhamra Hall No. 3 at 3:00 PM. Senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the convention.

Sources said that provincial ministers along with PML-N workers from across the region, have been invited to attend the convention.

