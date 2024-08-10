PML-N to hold workers convention in Lahore today
Pakistan
Senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the convention.
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold workers convention in Lahore today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.
According to sources, the workers convention, arranged by PML-N workers, is scheduled to be held at Alhamra Hall No. 3 at 3:00 PM. Senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the convention.
Sources said that provincial ministers along with PML-N workers from across the region, have been invited to attend the convention.