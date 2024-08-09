Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh to take oath as acting chief justice of LHC

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum is on foreign tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court will take oath as the acting Chief Justice tomorrow (Saturday).

Justice Shahid Karim will administer the oath to the acting Chief Justice. The oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow in the Judges' Lounge of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court due to the foreign tour of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

