PHC rejects KP govt's request to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents

Application is a violation of Rules of Business of 1985 of the provincial government

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request to form a judicial commission on May 9 incidents.

Sources said the application was rejected as the Registrar's Office said a proper forum did not send the application.

 

 

The sources said the application was a violation of the Rules of Business of 1985 of the provincial government and could not be implemented.
 

