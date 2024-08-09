PTI suspends hunger strike outside parliament for few days

Pakistan Pakistan PTI suspends hunger strike outside parliament for few days

The move has happened on direction of PTI founder, says Omer Ayub

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 17:04:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday announced to suspend its hunger strike camp outside the parliament.

PTI’s Secretary General Omer Ayub said that the decision was made on the direction of the PTI founder.

He said Imran Khan had directed the party members to prepare for the Independence Day celebrations in their constituencies.

The party’s secretary general, however, said the symbolic hunger strike would begin after a hiatus of few days and a formal announcement would be made in this regard.

It merits mention that PTI had organised its hunger strike camp on July 23 to press the powers that be for Imran Khan's release.