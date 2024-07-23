PTI set to go for symbolic hunger strike today

Sources say hunger strike camp will be set up at 3pm in front of Parliament House

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 15:38:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs will go on hunger strike in front of Parliament House on Tuesday.

Sources said a hunger strike camp would be set up at 3 pm in front of Parliament House. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan will lead the camp.

A symbolic hunger strike will be held and a response given to government's reprisal acts.

The party officials also said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser and other members would take part in the hunger strike.

Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz would also participate in the strike. The strike will be held from 3pm to 7pm.

The issue of receiving lawsuit threats against MNAs for remaining loyal to PTI will also be raised. The demand for release of Imran Khan will also be put forward.

In case the demands are not met, the hunger strike will be expanded.

PTI founder Imran Khan himself announced hunger strike in protest against treatment meted out to his party.