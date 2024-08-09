LHC directs DC to decide venue for PTI rally in Lahore

PTI can file an application for gathering after August 27

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Lahore deputy commissioner to finalise the venue for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore.

LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the citizen Akmal Khan petition against non-acceptance of PTI request for public gathering in Lahore.

Government lawyers informed the court that there was a sensitive security situation during Chehlum from August 24 to 26.

Lawyer stated that PTI could file an application for gathering after August 27 and a decision on the application would be issued after the agencies' report on the security situation.

The venue could be finalised after submission of application, government lawyer stated.

Justice Baqir called for the appearance of Lahore DC before the court and the Punjab Advocate General accepted the court order to call DC for appearance in the court.

Lahore DC Rafaya Haider appeared before the court and informed the court that PTI could submit an application for public gathering from August 27 to September 2 and a decision on their application would be finalised within a week.

The court inquired about the permission for PTI public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan venue.

Lahore DC mentioned that the public gathering in Minar-e-Pakistan couldn’t be allowed.

Justice Baqir directed an alternative venue for public gathering. DC Lahore replied that she would give suggestions after getting relevant details.

Consequently, the LHC adjourned the case hearing until August 16, directing Lahore DC to suggest a venue for the PTI gathering.