Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi receives warm welcome during NA visit

His presence is a matter of honour, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Assembly on Friday resumed its session at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from Holy Quran by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session that was also witnessed by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, amid the thumping of desk by lawmakers, welcomed the visiting dignitary saying that his presence is a matter of pride and spiritual guidance for us. He said Masjid Al-Nabawi holds a special place in the hearts of all the Muslims across the world.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that his presence is a matter of honour.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also welcomed the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi at the Parliament.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Omar Ayub said Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi holds the distinction of leading prayers attended by Muslims across the globe. He was appreciative of the excellent arrangements made by Saudi government at the holiest sites.

In his remarks, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the visit of Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi will give further impetus to Pakistan-Saudi relationship. He said Saudi Arabia is a friendly country of Pakistan and a leader of Islamic world.

Mustafa Kamal of MQM said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He highlighted the excellent arrangements made by Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Later, Imam led the Friday prayer at historical Faisal mosque in Islamabad.