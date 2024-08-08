Imam Masjid-e-Nabwi meets President Zardari, Chairman Senate; emphasizes joint efforts for regional peace

Pakistan Pakistan Imam Masjid-e-Nabwi meets President Zardari, Chairman Senate; emphasizes joint efforts for regional peace

The president said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) enjoyed excellent relations.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 18:25:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) — President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need for greater unity and cooperation among Muslim countries to overcome the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed these views while talking to the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi Dr Salah bin Muhammad al-Budair, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Welcoming Dr Salah bin Muhammad al-Budair, the president said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) enjoyed excellent relations, based on common faith, history, and brotherhood.

He expressed satisfaction that relations between two brotherly countries were growing stronger, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further boosting bilateral ties.



He urged the need for promoting cultural and people-to-people relations to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

Reiterating Pakistan’s support to KSA, the President said that KSA was a close friend and Pakistan would always stand with Saudi Arabia.

The Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi said that the leadership and people of KSA highly valued their relations with Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan and KSA enjoyed strong partnership and both countries should work together to address the challenges faced by the Islamic World.

He lauded the contributions of the Pakistani community towards the development of Saudi Arabia. He also highlighted that the reforms initiated by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud would bring further development and prosperity to KSA.

The president appreciated the courage and vision of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was spearheading the process of reforms for the betterment and welfare of the people of KSA.

He expressed the hope that the visit of the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi would further boost bilateral relations. The Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi meets Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani



A Saudi delegation led by Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi Dr Salah bin Muhammad al-Budair on Thursday met with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House during their visit to Pakistan.

Chairman Gilani highlighted the long-standing history of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia across various sectors.

He emphasized that the relations between the two countries are rooted in religious, cultural, and moral values. He further noted the significance of the Holy Mosques, particularly Makkah and Madina, as sacred sites for the Muslim Ummah.

Welcoming Imam Al-Budair to Pakistan, Chairman Gilani remarked that his presence in the country is a testament to the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He added that under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has always been a sincere friend of Pakistan.

Chairman Gilani briefed the esteemed guest on the overall regional situation, also highlighting the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He stressed that the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah are shared, and unity is the need of the hour to address them. He also underscored the importance of joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and the world.

Chairman Gilani emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of religious education and research with Saudi Arabia.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to engage in academic exchanges and initiate joint research projects with the Kingdom. He also called for accelerating the exchange of parliamentary delegations, noting that such exchanges would help bring the people of both nations closer.

Furthermore, Chairman Gilani stressed the need to further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He remarked that Dr Salah bin Muhammad al-Budair’s visit would contribute to deepening the friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working alongside Saudi Arabia to achieve shared goals and address common challenges.

He also noted that the people of Pakistan hold a special place in their hearts for Masjid-e-Nabwi, which he described as a symbol of unity, peace, and devotion.

Chairman Gilani conveyed his best wishes for the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Imam Al-Budair recognized the importance of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.