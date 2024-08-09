COAS Gen Asim discusses matters of mutual interest with Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, called on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir here on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS welcomed the Imam and highlighted that his visit to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan.

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its role for peace and stability in the region.

They expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

Imam Al-Budair prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah before his departure.