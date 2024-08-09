IHC orders recovery of Azhar Mashwani's brothers

Mashwani's brothers were abducted on June 6 last.

Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 13:48:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court has ordered the recovery and release of social media activist Azhar Mashwani’s missing brothers.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition on Friday.

Lawyers, Babar Awan and Amna Ali representing Azhar Mashwani’s father appeared before the court and informed that Azhar Mashwani’s two professors brothers, Mazharul Hassan and Zahoorul Hassan were missing since June 6.

Justice Miangul inquired about the petitioner’s arrest. Lawyer told the court that the petitioner wasn’t arrested, instead he was the father of his two missing sons.

Counsel Babar Awan stated that Azhar Mashwani was a social media activist and he was also abducted earlier. However, Mashwani's brothers were abducted on June 6 and Raoof Hassan was arrested on June 5, Awan added.

Judge Aurangzeb remarked smiling that Barrister Gohar wanted to be arrested but he didn’t qualify and wasn’t arrested.

Babar Awan stated that a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court but it was reversed on August 5.

THREATENING MESSAGES

He alleged that a WhatsApp message had been received from the intelligence agency threatening to halt social media activities and mentioned that Azhar Mashwani’s brothers were detained in a secret agency of Islamabad.

That message has been submitted as a record. Lawyer also told the court that an application was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking permission for foreign travel of Azhar Mashwani’s wife.

During the hearing, the court directed Azhar Mashwani’s brothers to recover and produce them before the court.

Justice Miangul said to the Attorney General that your arguments would be considered in the next hearing.

The court remarked that an abusive, ill-mannered person was regarded in the current situation. Babar Awan replied to the court that Azhar’s brothers didn’t have any connection with politics.

"YOU ARE ON THE RECEIVING ENDS"

Justice Aurangzeb stated that they were on the receiving end in the current circumstances. These matters would be run as per Sharia as the PM advocated so.

Court mentioned that a response would be issued in the next hearing, and his already issued judgments could be considered in case, otherwise, the Attorney General would be called.

The court demanded the Islamic point of view of matters pertaining to detaining accused without remand and not presenting them before the judge.

The court has adjourned the court hearing until August 13.