Bilawal criticises judiciary for institutional friction

Says frequent intervention by judiciary in parliamentary affairs is unacceptable

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 13:17:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday lambasted the judiciary for frequently intervening in the matters of the Parliament.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, PPP chairman lashed out at the judiciary by saying that judiciary was making world records as it did everything from making dams to fixing prices of edibles. He criticised the judiciary for continuously intervening in the matters of the Parliament.

He took potshots at the judiciary for announcing reserved seats verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) favour by saying that the apex court verdict gave life to a dead party.

Bilawal deplored that everyone including the politicians, bureaucracy and ‘powerful people’ were residing in the capital city but were unable to fulfill the purpose for which they were brought here, adding that “all of us were busy in conspiring against one and other”.

He expressed his concerns over omnipresent divisive politics of Pakistan by saying that politics of hatred was peaking in the country as politicians from all spheres continued to label one and other as ‘thief and traitor’ instead of solving actual problems faced by the miserable people of Pakistan. He further said that television screens were full of acrimonious encounters among politicians.

Speaking about tumultuous situation which culminated in clashes between Bangladesh government and students on the quota system of the military personnel, he said that people in the region should also mull on what the actual challenges were in their countries.

He also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan.

