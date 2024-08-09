Constitution was abrogated by passing Election Act Amendment Bill: Barrister Saif

Says legislation should be done constitutionally

Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 11:58:02 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Friday that the government had abrogated the constitution by amending the Election Act.

His remarks came during a press conference in Peshawar where he lashed out at the government by saying that the government was snatching the rights of millions of Pakistanis.

He said that process of legislation should be followed according to the constitution, adding that firstly the election was rigged to the hilt and then a controversial Election Amendment Act was passed from the National Assembly and the Senate without keeping in view how much it would impact Pakistan in future.

He went on to say that the act was only passed to eviscerate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the reserved seats.

In the end, he also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in the Paris Olympics for the country.

