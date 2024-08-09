Election Amendment Act 2024 challenged in LHC

Pakistan Pakistan Election Amendment Act 2024 challenged in LHC

Act mandates any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 11:49:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Election Amendment Act 2024 has been challenged in the Lahore high Court (LHC).

Citizen Mashkoor Hussain has filed the petition through Nadeem Sarwar against the Election Amendment Act, making Election Commission, president and PM respondents.

Petitioner contended that four amendments were made in the Election Act to the Supreme Court reserved seats verdict.

The amendment act was passed without approval of the relevant committee and consultation.

Petitioner pleaded the court to annul the Election Amendment Act and halt its enforcement until final verdict on the petition.

Also read: Election Amendment Act aims to thwart PTI, asserts Omar Ayub

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also challenged the petition in the Supreme Court on August 7, labelled it violation of constitution and law and aimed to thwart PTI.

ELECTION AMENDMENT ACT

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday signed the 'controversial' Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 which became a law.

The Senate passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote despite protest by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Aug 6.

As the session started with Yousuf Raza Gilani in the chair, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and started to protest.

Related news: Reserved seats granted to party having no representation in Parliament, says Atta Tarar

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate.

If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.”

It also provides that any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.

Read: Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 gets presidential assent amid legal wrangling