Naqvi assures strict action against beggars in meeting with Saudi ambassador

Duo discussed matters of mutual interest including Pak-Saudi relations

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 11:24:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday.

Mr. Naqvi visited the Saudi Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave where the Saudi ambassador welcomed him.

During the meeting, Naqvi assured the ambassador of complete crackdown against professional Pakistani beggars in Saudi Arabia and ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to start action against them.

He said that beggars’ mafia was tarnishing the image of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had deep-seated connection with Saudi Arabia which was based on love and respect.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the Interior Minister for visiting him by saying that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brothers.

