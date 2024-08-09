LG elections in ICT to be held on Sept 29: ECP announces schedule

Public notice inviting nomination papers to be issued by the Returning Officers (ROs) on August 15.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced schedule for conduct of Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Public notice inviting nomination papers to be issued by the Returning Officers (ROs) on August 15 and the candidates could file their nomination papers with the ROs from August 16 to 20, said a notification.

The names of nominated candidates would be published on August 21 while the ROs would scrutinize nominations papers of the candidates from August 22 to 26.

The candidates could file appeals against the decisions of the ROs (accepting/rejecting the nomination papers) from August 27 to 29.

The revised list of the candidates would be published on September 4 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list would be September 5. Symbols to the candidates would be allotted on September 6. Polling would be held on September 29, the notification added.

Polling hours will be observed from 08:00am to 05:00 pm.

