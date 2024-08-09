Rs52million cash prize announced for Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With the remarkable victory of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the 2024 Paris Olympics, everyone is congratulating him with his own style as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori have announced a cash prize for the pride of Pakistan.

Paying tributes to Arshad Nadeem, Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said the Sindh government on the behalf of the people of the province will give Arshad Nadeem Rs50million for bringing Pakistan Gold Medal.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced Rs2million for Arshad Nadeem for his phenomenal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning gold for the country.

The traders of Sukkur have announced a crown of gold for Arshad Nadeem.

CRICKETERS GREETINGS

The national cricket team members, including Test skipper Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam, are among the ones who greeted Arshad.

“You are a role model. You won Gold Medal for the people of Pakistan,” the cricketers said in their messages.

Besides Masood, the others greeting Nadeem are Babar Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and former cricketer Umar Gul.