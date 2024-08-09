Rs52m cash prize announced for Arshad Nadeem

Shan Masood, Babar Azam, other cricketers greet Arshad

Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 10:37:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With the remarkable victory of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the 2024 Paris Olympics, everyone is congratulating him in his own style as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori have announced a cash prize for the pride of Pakistan.

Paying tributes to Arshad Nadeem, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh government, on behalf of the people of the province, would give Arshad Nadeem Rs50 million for bringing Pakistan gold medal.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced Rs2 million for Arshad Nadeem for his phenomenal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning gold for the country.

The traders of Sukkur have announced a crown of gold for Arshad Nadeem.

CRICKETERS GREET

The national cricket team members, including Test skipper Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam, are among the ones who greeted Arshad.

“You are a role model. You won Gold Medal for the people of Pakistan,” the cricketers said in their messages.

Besides Masood, the others who greeted Nadeem are Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and former cricketer Umar Gul.