IHC to hear petition for recovery of Azhar Meshwani's missing brothers

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the petition tomorrow.

Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 22:23:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A petition seeking the recovery of Azhar Meshwani's two missing brothers has been scheduled for hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the petition tomorrow (Friday).



The petition requests the recovery of Professor Mazhar-ul-Hassan and Professor Zahoor-ul-Hassan.

The petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court by the missing individuals' father through advocate Shoaib Shaheen and advocate Azhar Siddique.