PTI convenes joint parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

Pakistan Pakistan PTI convenes joint parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

The meeting will focus on outlining the agenda for the upcoming National Assembly session.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 21:03:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a meeting of the joint parliamentary party on Friday.

The meeting will include PTI members as well as members from opposition allied parties in the National Assembly.

The parliamentary party meeting is scheduled for 10am at the Parliament House.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and opposition leader Omar Ayub will attend the parliamentary meeting.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser, parliamentary leader Zartaj Gul, chief whip Amir Dogar, and others will also be present.

Shandana Gulzar Ali, Sheikh Waqas, and other members will participate, along with Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Hamid Raza.

The meeting will focus on outlining the agenda for the upcoming National Assembly session.