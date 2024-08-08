PDMA reports 61 deaths in KP

22 men, 12 women and 27 children were among the dead, says report

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - PDMA reported 61 deaths in various incidents due to the recent rains.

According to the data, 22 men, 12 women and 27 children were among the dead.

As per the report, 102 people were also injured since July 1.

Also, 36 men, 26 women, and 40 children were injured in various accidents due to the rains.

Moreover, 500 houses were partially damaged and 203 were completely collapsed, as per the authority report.

It is said that the disaster management department imposed an emergency in Chitra till August 30. Also, Rs11.5 million have been released to the administrations of the affected districts for relief activities.