SC adjourns harassment of journalists case for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to harassment of journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for an indefinite period.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case against issuing FIA notices to the journalists and harassment cases.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that Islamabad police had submitted the report on cases against journalists.

CJ inquired about the response of Haider Waheed that was sought from him. Haider Waheed’s counsel said that the response of his client along with an affidavit has been submitted.

CJ Isa asked from Haider Waheed that “application was filed on whom request?” Haider’s counsel replied that Haider had written his stance in his submitted response.

CJ Isa asked about from journalists’ lawyer Salahuddin that had he read the response. He replied that he hadn’t received Haider Waheed’s response copy.

Talking to journalists’ lawyer, CJ remarked that “Salahuddin doesn’t have any interest in Haider Waheed’s response.”

CJ Qazi Faez Isa remarked that this case hearing wasn’t possible for time being due to the Shariat Appellate bench.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite period due to shortage of time, directing relevant authorities for implementation of the order.

In the last hearing, Qazi Faez Isa said that books can be written about what happened to journalists in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that FIA summoned 47 journalists and YouTubers by issuing notices to them for malicious campaigns, propaganda and disinformation against stated institutions and CJP.