Naqvi assures KP governor of full support in peace efforts

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi assures KP governor of full support in peace efforts

Duo discuss matters related to security of the province

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 12:17:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Thursday.

The duo discussed matters related to security of the province. They also grieved over the sad incident in Kurram agency in which multiple causalities took place.

Mr. Naqvi assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor of his full support to improve law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also apprised the governor about his meeting with local elders alongside Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Mulsimeen (MWM) in which they discussed plan to bring situation in Kurram back to normal.



Mr. Kundi thanked the minister for his assistance in this regard.

