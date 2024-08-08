Ishaq Dar, OIC chief stress urgency of Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid

JEDDAH (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Executive Committee held here.

In the meeting, they discussed the situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), according to a press release.

The deputy prime minister discussed with the secretary general the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They stressed the urgency of a ceasefire and unhindered supply of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar praised the OIC for its efforts for peace in the Middle East and expressed full support of Pakistan for its initiatives.

He appreciated the historic role of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and the Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir for supporting the legitimate right of self-determination of the Kashmiris as reflected in various OIC resolutions and statements.

Islamophobia, discrimination, and violence against Muslims were also discussed in the meeting.

The deputy prime minister also lauded the appointment of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Islamophobia and expressed the hope that the special envoy would steer the campaign to address this important issue.

