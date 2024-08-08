Dar, Malaysian FM discuss key issues in Jeddah

The two FMs noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse fields.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC in Jeddah on Wednesday.

They renewed their commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment, educational linkages, capacity building of workforce, and people-to-people contacts, a press release issued by Foreign Office said.

Underscoring the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an important platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation among member countries, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to OIC’s principles of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual support.

They also highlighted the need for joint efforts to develop a coordinated response to emerging global challenges.

