Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Statistics reveal heavy as well as moderate rain in parts of city

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 18:12:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The city experienced a spell of rain in many areas which made the weather pleasant and brought relief from hot spell.

According to the report of meteorological department, Jail Road and Lakshami Chowk witnessed 1.2mm and 11mm of rain, respectively.

In Gulberg and Mughalpura, it was recorded 1mm for both areas.

Also, in Upper Mall, Chowk Nakhuda, Pani Wala Talaab and Farruikhabad the amount of rain which was recorded was 1mm, 9mm, 20mm and 20mm.

According to the statistics, Gulshan Ravi recorded 6mm while Samanabad and Qurtaba Chowk witnessed 3 and 9mm rain, respectively.

