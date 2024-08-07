Date sheet for Matric second annual examination issued across Punjab

Examination will begin from August 20.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Education Board has officially released the date sheet for the Matric second annual examinations.

The exams are set to commence on August 20, with roll number slips scheduled to be distributed from August 10.

The first examination will be in Education and Islamic History.

Subsequent papers of English, Pakistan Studies, Physics, and Chemistry will be taken from August 21, 22, 23, and 26 respectively.

The exams for Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Tarjamatul Quran, and Urdu will be held on August 27 to 30

For ninth grade students, examinations will begin on September 3 with Mathematics as the first paper.

Social Studies, English, Islamic Studies, Physics, Tarjamatul Quran, Chemistry, and Biology exams will follow on September 10, 11, 12, 13, respectively, with the final Education paper taking place on September 17, 2024.

Practical exams for both Matric and ninth grade will run from September 20 to October 2, 2024.