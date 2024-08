Explosion reported near police vehicle on Warsak Road

Pakistan Explosion reported near police vehicle on Warsak Road

No information on casualties has been confirmed yet

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 15:48:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – An explosion has been reported near a police vehicle on Warsak Road.

According to the sources, rescue and relief teams have been dispatched to the site following the report. No information on casualties has been confirmed yet.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are also arriving at the location. The nature of the explosion has not been determined.