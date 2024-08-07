Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO

Pakistan sincerely hopes for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy, said FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and hoped that they would return to normalcy peacefully and swiftly.

“The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She also expressed confidence that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people would lead them to a harmonious future.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after month-long violent protest against her government and fled the country.