Govt trying to drive a wedge between institutions, says Barrister Saif

Urges apex court to take suo motu against govt

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Wednesday that the government was trying to drive a wedge between institutions by amending the Election Act.

Mr. Saif stated that amendment in the Election Act was a complete violation of the apex court verdict on reserved seats, adding that ‘mandate thieves’ had committed contempt of court.

He said the Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice against the government.

He blamed the Sharif family for turning Pakistan into a ‘banana ‘republic, cautioning that the Sharif family would have to bear horrible consequences at the end of their fascist rule.

He went on to say that only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan could steer the country out of this quagmire, adding that the government should have acknowledged that the apex court had granted the reserved seats to the PTI.

