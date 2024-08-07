PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

An anti-terrorism court had granted him bail in terror financing case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan was released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday night after his bail plea was accepted by an anti-terrorism court in terror financing case, Dunya News reported.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail plea. The judge demanded the record of the case from the prosecutor who replied that investigating officer was responsible for presenting the record before the court.

The counsel for Raoof Hasan said the accused was not nominated in the FIR. Raoof was not arrested with explosives and he was named in the terrorism case without evidence, he argued.

Later, the IO presented the case record.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen argued that Hasan was arrested in terrorism case after seven days of physical remand and the authorities’ motive was to implicate Hasan to restrict his movement from the confinement.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra accepted Hasan’s bail plea against Rs200,000 surety bonds.

