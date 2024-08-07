Deputy PM Dar pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Pakistan Pakistan Deputy PM Dar pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Ishaq Dar offered Zuhar and Asr prayers in the holy city of Madinah.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 03:40:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday paid respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also paid homage to the Shuhada-e- Uhud at Jabal-e-Uhud, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a post, on X account. Dar offered Zuhar and Asr prayers in the holy city of Madinah.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee being held today (Wednesday).

At the Madinah airport, he was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Madinah Branch Ibrahim bin Muhammad Saeed Alsobhi.

