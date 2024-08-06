In-focus

Bilawal directs PPP spokespersons to highlight Sindh govt's performance

Bilawal directs PPP spokespersons to highlight Sindh govt's performance

Pakistan

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai held a meeting with the spokespersons of PPP Sindh.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) –  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the party spokespersons to highlight the Sindh government's performance.

The chairman held a meeting with the spokespersons for the PPP Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and Sindh Assembly MPA Jameel Soomro were also present in the meeting.

Read more:Bilawal calls for dialogue to fix national issues

Bilawal directed the spokespersons to highlight the government performance.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News