Bilawal directs PPP spokespersons to highlight Sindh govt's performance
Pakistan
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai held a meeting with the spokespersons of PPP Sindh.
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the party spokespersons to highlight the Sindh government's performance.
The chairman held a meeting with the spokespersons for the PPP Sindh.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and Sindh Assembly MPA Jameel Soomro were also present in the meeting.
Bilawal directed the spokespersons to highlight the government performance.