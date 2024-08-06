Democracy better than dictatorship despite shortcomings: Khawaja Asif

Says Pakistan stands by the principled stance of the people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Democracy is better than dictatorship despite numerous shortcomings, stated Defence Minister Khawaja while addressing the National Assembly.

“Every institution should operate within its defined boundaries, as overstepping these limits undermines democracy,” said the minister.

He asserted the supremacy of parliament, highlighting its role in lawmaking, with other institutions tasked with interpretation.

“If you don’t support the system, don’t attack the institutions. If Constitutional limits are crossed, democracy will weaken,” he said, underscoring the importance of reinforcing democratic principles.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, he condemned ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, where over 40,000 people have been martyred in just eight to ten months. He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.