Achakzai opposes anti-India resolution in National Assembly

Says he has opposed the resolution as his amendment has been ignored

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 18:03:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has opposed the resolution against India in the National Assembly.

A resolution related to the amendment to the Indian Constitution was presented in Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday and was approved with a majority vote.

Achakzai said the workers of the Peoples Party made sacrifices for the constitution and parliament. He said they would not let the House proceed if it continued on the same trajectory.

He said he opposed the resolution related to Kashmir because he wanted to amend it. He said his party always supported freedom movements. He said the Kashmiris should be asked where they wanted to go.

Achakzai asked who arrested assembly member Haji Imtiaz? He also criticised the speaker who, he said, failed to produce the disappeared member.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said, "you have called me havaldar. Havaldar is the first line of defence."

He said the resolution could be opposed but it could not be discussed this way.



