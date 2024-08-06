IHC seeks report on facilities provided to Imran Khan in prison

Pakistan Pakistan IHC seeks report on facilities provided to Imran Khan in prison

Lawyer Azhar Siddique says Imran Khan reported lack of refrigeration facilities for food

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 18:28:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has acquired a report from jail authorities on the facilities provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.



The hearing took place before Chief Justice Aamer Farooq who reviewed the petition filed by lawyer Azhar Siddique regarding the facilities available to Imran Khan in prison.

The plea asked the IHC to provide Imran Khan the facilities in accordance with international laws and prison rules. The court asked for a report covering the past two weeks.

Chief Justice Farooq inquired about the specific amenities provided to Khan and suggested that the Adiala Jail authorities should provide details on the actual conditions and facilities available.

Azhar Siddique informed the court that Imran Khan was not able to communicate with his sons via WhatsApp.

In response, Chief Justice Farooq stated that they should wait for a formal response to clarify the situation.

Siddique also mentioned that Khan reported a lack of refrigeration facilities, which affects the quality of his food.

Chief Justice Farooq responded that he would not be able to personally arrange a refrigerator but he would review the situation based on the report.

The court has requested the jail authorities to submit a report detailing the facilities provided to Imran Khan over the last two weeks.

The IHC instructed that the report must be submitted and a copy provided to the petitioner's lawyers.

The hearing was adjourned until Aug 22.

